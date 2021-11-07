CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.00.

OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $116.42 on Thursday. CSL has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $117.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average is $109.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

