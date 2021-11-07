CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,415 shares of company stock worth $239,277. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CTO Realty Growth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

