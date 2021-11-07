CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.09-$2.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. 1,063,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,782. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 28.28%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.