CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

CUBE traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

