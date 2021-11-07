Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 50,725 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 884.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,725 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALY. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

