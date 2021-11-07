Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

AUB stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

