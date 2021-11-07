Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 89.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,703 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,399 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

PBCT opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

