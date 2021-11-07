Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 667.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,091,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in STERIS by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in STERIS by 345.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $224.58 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on STE shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

