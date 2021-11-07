Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of Comstock Resources worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 228.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 69,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 229.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 72,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

CRK stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRK. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

