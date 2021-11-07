Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,958 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Workiva worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $5,680,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 778,172 shares of company stock worth $101,235,563 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WK stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -222.32 and a beta of 1.40. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average is $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

