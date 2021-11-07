Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) was down 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 7,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,060,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

About Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

