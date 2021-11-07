Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 10064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

