CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVRx updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CVRX traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $18.60. 109,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,658. CVRx has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

