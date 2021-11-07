CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVRx updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

CVRX stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 109,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,658. CVRx has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

