CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $107.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

NYSE CVS opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $84.38. CVS Health has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

