CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $107.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.
NYSE CVS opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $84.38. CVS Health has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $96.57.
In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
