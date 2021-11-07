CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Director Sells C$27,200.00 in Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Director Duncan Tak-Yan Au sold 136,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,165,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,233,108.
Shares of CVE:CWC traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.38 million and a PE ratio of 92.50. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.
CWC Energy Services Company Profile
Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.