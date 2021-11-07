CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Director Sells C$27,200.00 in Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Director Duncan Tak-Yan Au sold 136,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,165,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,233,108.

Shares of CVE:CWC traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.38 million and a PE ratio of 92.50. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

