CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.56

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.56 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 1,052,006 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.56. The firm has a market cap of £41.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83.

About CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

