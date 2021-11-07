CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $190.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $194.21 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $201.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after buying an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

