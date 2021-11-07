CyberMiles Hits Market Cap of $8.19 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00040771 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,479.97 or 1.00038597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.90 or 0.00320067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00057445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

