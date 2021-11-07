CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 66.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.70.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

