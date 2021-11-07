DA Davidson Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $550.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROKU. Guggenheim raised Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised Roku from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.21.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. Roku has a 52-week low of $207.50 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.33 and its 200 day moving average is $357.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

