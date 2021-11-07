DA Davidson Increases The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target to $55.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

SHYF stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

