DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. DAD has a total market cap of $73.74 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00255705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00102841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.