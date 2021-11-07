Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DJCO. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.5% during the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 252,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,379,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal stock opened at $360.00 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a 1 year low of $257.60 and a 1 year high of $416.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.06. The company has a market cap of $496.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 286.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

