DAOstack (GEN) Reaches One Day Volume of $197,206.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. DAOstack has a market cap of $2.94 million and $197,206.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

