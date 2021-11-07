Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.76.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $18.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.51. 8,997,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $194.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,818,436 shares of company stock valued at $408,818,152. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in Datadog by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.