Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DDOG traded up $18.56 on Friday, reaching $185.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,997,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,762. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average is $118.91.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $55,916,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,818,436 shares of company stock valued at $408,818,152 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

