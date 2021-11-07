Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.33 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.76.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $18.56 on Friday, hitting $185.51. 8,997,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,762. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338,316.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,818,436 shares of company stock valued at $408,818,152 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.