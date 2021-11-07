Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) were up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $40.70. Approximately 12,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,420,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

