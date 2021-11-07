DeGate (DG) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $17.93 million and approximately $225,214.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00085805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00084513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00100075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.48 or 0.07379775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,997.54 or 1.00258565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022266 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,122,048 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

