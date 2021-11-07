Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS DROOF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 60,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

