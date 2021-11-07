Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.21.
A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
DELL stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,624,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.