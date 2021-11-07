Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.21.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DELL stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,624,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

