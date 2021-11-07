Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $121.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.82.

NYSE:DELL opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

