Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $121.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.82.
NYSE:DELL opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $57.50.
In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.