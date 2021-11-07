Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Boosted by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 24.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.1% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,704,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 480,382 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of -340.67 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

