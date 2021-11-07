Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at KeyCorp

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.63.

DEN stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of Denbury by 0.6% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Denbury by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

