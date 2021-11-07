Dendur Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dendur Capital LP lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 185,240 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 5.9% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $35,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

