Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $18.37 on Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $18.37 or 0.00029164 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $201.66 million and approximately $859,040.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,986.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,608.53 or 0.07316729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.20 or 0.00319441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.45 or 0.00951719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00085409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.69 or 0.00423417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.74 or 0.00267896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00238503 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,978,386 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.