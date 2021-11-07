Desjardins Comments on AcuityAds Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AcuityAds in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.54 million.
Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of C$5.26 and a twelve month high of C$33.08.
About AcuityAds
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
