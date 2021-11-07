Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on O2D. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.43 ($2.86) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of €2.37 and a 200-day moving average of €2.36.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

