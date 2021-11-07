Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,731,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173,283 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $22,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 104,395 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 971,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 51,528 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 501,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 140,882 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,564,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 322,210 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

