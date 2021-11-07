Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Holdings Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173,283 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $22,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.86 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

