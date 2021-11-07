Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $47.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FOXA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.07.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. FOX has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

