Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.14 ($77.81).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.77. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

