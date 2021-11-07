DFSocial Gaming Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.05 Million (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 245.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00083672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00083616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00099641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.37 or 0.07332173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,551.35 or 1.00152890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022045 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,818 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.