Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

DSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 1,176,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

