Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Raised to $100.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.13.

APPS opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

