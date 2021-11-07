DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN opened at $102.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $108.28.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,977,114.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.