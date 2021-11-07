Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 126,594 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 163.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,594 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Concrete Pumping worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 925,944 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

