Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 7,477 Shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Bank of Princeton were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

