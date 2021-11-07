Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IRIDEX were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRIX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.33 million, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. IRIDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.